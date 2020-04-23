Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Nasdaq (NDAQ), TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nasdaq (NDAQ), TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Meta Financial Group (CASH) with bullish sentiments.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Nasdaq, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.92, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

In a report released today, Richard Repetto from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on TD Ameritrade, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Repetto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Repetto covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Gain Capital Holdings, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TD Ameritrade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.07, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.50 price target.

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.11, close to its 52-week low of $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic First Bancorp, Northwest Bancshares, and First Commonwealth.

Meta Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.25.

