Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Morgan Stanley (MS), Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Morgan Stanley (MS) and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Apartment Income REIT on December 15 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apartment Income REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $40.33, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.