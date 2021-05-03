Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Mastercard (MA), Willis Group (WLTW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA), Willis Group (WLTW) and T Rowe Price (TROW) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on April 29 and set a price target of $454.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $382.06, close to its 52-week high of $401.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 81.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $422.38, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Willis Group (WLTW)

In a report issued on April 29, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Willis Group, with a price target of $259.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $258.86, close to its 52-week high of $264.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 82.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and ManpowerGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Willis Group with a $264.50 average price target, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report issued on April 30, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on T Rowe Price, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.20, close to its 52-week high of $183.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Blackstone Group, and Carlyle Group.

T Rowe Price has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $184.00.

