Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC), Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Macquarie Infrastructure Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.67.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Kamran Hossain from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF395.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $411.95.

Hossain has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1767 out of 7139 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $443.70 average price target.

