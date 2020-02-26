Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Lendingtree (TREE), Gladstone Land (LAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lendingtree (TREE) and Gladstone Land (LAND) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

Stephens analyst John Campbell reiterated a Buy rating on Lendingtree today and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $292.87, close to its 52-week low of $281.01.

Campbell has an average return of 34.1% when recommending Lendingtree.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is ranked #222 out of 5934 analysts.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $368.29, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Gladstone Land (LAND)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Gladstone Land, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Gladstone Land has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.46, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

