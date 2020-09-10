Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: International Money Express (IMXI), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on International Money Express (IMXI) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

International Money Express (IMXI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on International Money Express today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.93, close to its 52-week high of $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.60, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Leckie from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Leckie is ranked #5219 out of 6923 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.04, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR49.00 price target.

