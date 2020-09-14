Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Moody’s (MCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Moody’s (MCO) and Morgan Stanley (MS) with bullish sentiments.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated a Buy rating on Interactive Brokers on September 11 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.2% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Sculptor Capital Management, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interactive Brokers is a Hold with an average price target of $50.60.

Moody’s (MCO)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s on September 12 and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.55, close to its 52-week high of $305.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and Target Hospitality.

Moody’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.13, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.27, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

