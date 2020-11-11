Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: IGM Financial (IGIFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and IGM Financial (IGIFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial on October 23 and set a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.40.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.1% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

IGM Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.48, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

