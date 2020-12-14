Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) and Starwood Property (STWD) with bullish sentiments.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 32.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntington Bancshares with a $12.00 average price target.

Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Jones Lang Lasalle. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.27.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 74.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jones Lang Lasalle with a $139.00 average price target.

Starwood Property (STWD)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starwood Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

