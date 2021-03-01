Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Fisker (FSR), WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fisker (FSR) and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) with bullish sentiments.

Fisker (FSR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Fisker today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.43, close to its 52-week high of $29.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Fisker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, R.F. Lafferty also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Buy rating on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.10, close to its 52-week high of $28.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings with a $28.50 average price target, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

