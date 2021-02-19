Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Equinix (EQIX), Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Equinix (EQIX), Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Western Alliance (WAL) with bullish sentiments.

Equinix (EQIX)

In a report issued on February 16, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Equinix, with a price target of $830.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $685.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 79.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, T Mobile US, and Megaport.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinix with a $849.70 average price target, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $820.00 price target.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report issued on February 16, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.10, close to its 52-week high of $90.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $97.46 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

Western Alliance (WAL)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance on February 17 and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.75, close to its 52-week high of $83.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Alliance with a $87.13 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

