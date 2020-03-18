Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: EPR Properties (EPR), GooseHead Insurance (GSHD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EPR Properties (EPR) and GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) with bullish sentiments.

EPR Properties (EPR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on EPR Properties on March 13 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.88, close to its 52-week low of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EPR Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, representing a 125.4% upside. In a report issued on March 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

GooseHead Insurance (GSHD)

In a report issued on March 13, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GooseHead Insurance, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GooseHead Insurance with a $50.00 average price target.

