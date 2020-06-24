Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: DraftKings (DKNG), IHS Markit (INFO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG) and IHS Markit (INFO) with bullish sentiments.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Snap.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.75, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

IHS Markit (INFO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IHS Markit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.20, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

