Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Douglas Emmett (DEI), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Douglas Emmett (DEI) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

In a report released today, Emmanuel Korchman from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Korchman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Korchman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Eastgroup Properties, and Stag Industrial.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.43, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.39, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

