Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Digital Realty (DLR), Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digital Realty (DLR) and Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) with bullish sentiments.

Digital Realty (DLR)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $135.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and Megaport.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.10, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report issued on October 30, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $167.00 price target.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report issued on November 9, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

Victory Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

