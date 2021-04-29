Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF), Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on April 27, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR52.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.94.

Neuhold has an average return of 31.0% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #2356 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $61.67 average price target, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)

In a report issued on April 27, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest, with a price target of NOK97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sparebanken Vest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.