Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Danimer Scientific (DNMR), Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) with bullish sentiments.

Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Danimer Scientific, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

Danimer Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

In a report released today, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Gemini Therapeutics, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Applied Molecular Transport, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gemini Therapeutics with a $21.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.