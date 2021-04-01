Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Curo Group Holdings (CURO) with bullish sentiments.

Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

In a report issued on March 22, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Curo Group Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Regional Management, and Enova International.

Curo Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.