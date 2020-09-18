Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: CME Group (CME), Truist Financial (TFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CME Group (CME), Truist Financial (TFC) and FS Bancorp (FSBW) with bullish sentiments.
CME Group (CME)
Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on CME Group today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $170.71.
According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 70.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $176.33 average price target, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.
Truist Financial (TFC)
Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Truist Financial yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.26.
According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.
FS Bancorp (FSBW)
In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on FS Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.35.
According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 34.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FS Bancorp.
