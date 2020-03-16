Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Clipper Realty (CLPR), New Residential Inv (NRZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clipper Realty (CLPR) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

Clipper Realty (CLPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Buy rating on Clipper Realty today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.31, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Clipper Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv on March 13 and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 37.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.17.

