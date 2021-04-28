Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Chubb (CB), AGNC Investment (AGNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chubb (CB) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) with bullish sentiments.

Chubb (CB)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.11, a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.87, close to its 52-week high of $17.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

