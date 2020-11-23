Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce today and set a price target of C$139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.14, close to its 52-week high of $87.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Grauman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Grauman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Bank Of Canada, Sun Life Financial, and Bank Of Montreal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Bank of Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.27, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.00 price target.

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

Scotiabank analyst Sumit Malhotra maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada today and set a price target of C$122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.75, close to its 52-week high of $82.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhotra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.6% success rate. Malhotra covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Bank Of Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.84, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$112.00 price target.

