Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Camden National (CAC), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Camden National (CAC), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) with bullish sentiments.

Camden National (CAC)

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Camden National. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.35, close to its 52-week high of $49.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 75.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camden National.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.30, close to its 52-week high of $16.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 36.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Huntington Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.55, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 95.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seacoast Banking Of Florida with a $37.00 average price target.

