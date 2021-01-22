Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: BNP Paribas (BNPQY), IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) and IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

In a report issued on January 20, Mariano Miguel from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas, with a price target of EUR38.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.06, close to its 52-week high of $29.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Miguel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, and Helgeland Sparebank.

BNP Paribas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Neuhold downgraded IMMOFINANZ AG to Hold on January 20 and set a price target of EUR17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.00, equals to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Neuhold covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, ADO Properties SA, and Deutsche Wohnen.

IMMOFINANZ AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.