Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: BankUnited (BKU), Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BankUnited (BKU) and Svb Financial Group (SIVB) with bullish sentiments.

BankUnited (BKU)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on BankUnited yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.33, close to its 52-week high of $36.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, First Commonwealth, and Webster Financial.

BankUnited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.17.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $387.34, close to its 52-week high of $389.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 32.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $377.00, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

