Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Bank of America (BAC), Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bank of America (BAC) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) with bullish sentiments.

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report released today, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 71.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report released today, Melissa Oliphant from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold, with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.51.

Oliphant has an average return of 10.8% when recommending Sandstorm Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #3176 out of 6470 analysts.

Sandstorm Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.49.

