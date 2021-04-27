Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Bank of America (BAC), Redwood (RWT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bank of America (BAC) and Redwood (RWT) with bullish sentiments.

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report issued on April 25, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.67, close to its 52-week high of $40.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of America with a $42.58 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Redwood (RWT)

Jefferies analyst Ryan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Redwood yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.72, close to its 52-week high of $10.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Carr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, PennyMac Financial, and Rocket Companies.

Redwood has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.25, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

