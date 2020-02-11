Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Avis Budget (CAR), Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Avis Budget (CAR) and Bank Of Montreal (BMO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Avis Budget (CAR)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.34, close to its 52-week high of $37.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Meritor, Autoliv, and Visteon.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal yesterday and set a price target of C$104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Bank Of Montreal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.25.

