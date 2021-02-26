Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Ashford Hospitality (AHT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

In a report issued on December 8, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $3.00 average price target, representing a -26.1% downside. In a report issued on December 2, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.