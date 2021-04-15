Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Welltower (WELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Welltower (WELL) and RLJ Lodging (RLJ) with bullish sentiments.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $132.98, close to its 52-week high of $134.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.40.

Welltower (WELL)

In a report released today, Jordan Sadler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Welltower, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.09, close to its 52-week high of $76.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Sadler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Medical Properties, Acadia Realty, and RPT Realty.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.54, implying a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $79.00 price target.

RLJ Lodging (RLJ)

In a report released today, Craig Mailman from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on RLJ Lodging, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.78.

Mailman has an average return of 34.1% when recommending RLJ Lodging.

According to TipRanks.com, Mailman is ranked #2461 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.80, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

