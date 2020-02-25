Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

In a report issued on February 20, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.40, close to its 52-week high of $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, New Residential Inv, and Chimera Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT with a $20.33 average price target.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report issued on February 20, Daniel Adam from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.76, close to its 52-week high of $50.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Adam is ranked #1831 out of 5951 analysts.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.67, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

