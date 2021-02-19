Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Ares Commercial (ACRE), Agree Realty (ADC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ares Commercial (ACRE) and Agree Realty (ADC) with bullish sentiments.

Ares Commercial (ACRE)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Ares Commercial yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and ACRES Commercial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Commercial with a $14.17 average price target, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on February 17, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Agree Realty (ADC)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Agree Realty. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agree Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.00.

