Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Aon (AON), Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aon (AON), Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) and Banc of California (BANC) with bullish sentiments.

Aon (AON)

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Aon. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $212.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo upgraded Associated Banc-Corp to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Associated Banc-Corp with a $18.00 average price target.

Banc of California (BANC)

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained a Buy rating on Banc of California yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.01.

Braziler has an average return of 6.4% when recommending Banc of California.

According to TipRanks.com, Braziler is ranked #5622 out of 7182 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banc of California is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.