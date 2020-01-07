Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Ameriprise Financial (AMP), BNY Mellon (BK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and BNY Mellon (BK) with bullish sentiments.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.67, close to its 52-week high of $169.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameriprise Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $185.25, which is an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $190.00 price target.

BNY Mellon (BK)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on BNY Mellon yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNY Mellon is a Hold with an average price target of $54.20, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

