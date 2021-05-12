Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: American Tower (AMT), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Tower (AMT) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report issued on May 10, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $247.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 78.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and GDS Holdings.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $281.33, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on May 10, Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.40.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 25.9% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #2241 out of 7499 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $61.32 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR53.80 price target.

