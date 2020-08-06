Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: American Financial Group (AFG), Terreno Realty (TRNO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Financial Group (AFG), Terreno Realty (TRNO) and Solar Capital (SLRC) with bullish sentiments.

American Financial Group (AFG)

In a report released today, Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on American Financial Group, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 74.3% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Palomar Holdings, and ProAssurance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Financial Group with a $73.50 average price target.

Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Buy rating on Terreno Realty today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.58, close to its 52-week high of $62.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Community Healthcare, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terreno Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.80.

Solar Capital (SLRC)

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital, with a price target of $17.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.1% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.33, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

