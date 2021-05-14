Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Finance of America Companies (FOA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Finance of America Companies (FOA) with bullish sentiments.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on American Equity Investment Life, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Equity Investment Life is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.83, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on May 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Finance of America Companies (FOA)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Finance of America Companies, with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.29, close to its 52-week low of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Finance of America Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

