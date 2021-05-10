Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Allstate (ALL), Main Street Capital (MAIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allstate (ALL), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Americold Realty (COLD) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.26, close to its 52-week high of $132.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.09, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Main Street Capital, with a price target of $43.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.67, close to its 52-week high of $43.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.17.

Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Americold Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.25, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.