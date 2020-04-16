Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Allstate (ALL), Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Allstate (ALL) and Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Allstate (ALL)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Allstate today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $116.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Hold rating on Arch Capital Group yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.64, close to its 52-week low of $22.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 62.8% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Cincinnati Financial, and Hartford Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arch Capital Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.