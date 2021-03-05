Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: AdaptHealth (AHCO), Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) with bullish sentiments.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AdaptHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.80, close to its 52-week high of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings with a $20.00 average price target, a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

