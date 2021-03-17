Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR), M&G Plc (MGPUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) and M&G Plc (MGPUF) with bullish sentiments.

ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on ACRES Commercial Realty on March 5. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 71.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACRES Commercial Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

M&G Plc (MGPUF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kathy Fear maintained a Buy rating on M&G Plc on March 10 and set a price target of p238.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.03, close to its 52-week high of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fear is ranked #4246 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&G Plc with a $3.01 average price target, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on March 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p255.00 price target.

