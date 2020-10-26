Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY), United Bankshares (UBSI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY), United Bankshares (UBSI) and MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] (FCCY)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Hold rating on 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] on October 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstar Financial Holdings, The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj] with a $12.50 average price target.

United Bankshares (UBSI)

In a report issued on October 23, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on United Bankshares. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Bankshares with a $27.00 average price target, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Boenning & Scattergood also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on MetroCity Bankshares yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MetroCity Bankshares.

