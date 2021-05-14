Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Whirlpool (WHR), ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Whirlpool (WHR) and ACV Auctions (ACVA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $246.72, close to its 52-week high of $257.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $234.00.

ACV Auctions (ACVA)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on ACV Auctions. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACV Auctions with a $39.00 average price target.

