Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Wayfair (W), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wayfair (W) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) with bullish sentiments.

Wayfair (W)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair yesterday and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $295.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 79.2% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Tempur Sealy, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $343.28 average price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $313.80, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Albertsons Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $337.56 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

