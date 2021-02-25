Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Home Depot (HD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Home Depot (HD) with bullish sentiments.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance on February 1 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is ranked #986 out of 7331 analysts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report issued on February 18, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $259.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $315.00 average price target, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

