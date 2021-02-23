Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Vroom (VRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Vroom (VRM) with bullish sentiments.

Vroom (VRM)

In a report issued on February 16, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Vroom, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 72.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Vroom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.75, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

