Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Unilever NV (UNLVF), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Unilever NV (UNLVF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Szilvia Bor from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.01, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bor is ranked #3951 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $73.85 average price target, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR59.00 price target.

