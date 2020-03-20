Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Trimble Navigation (TRMB), Itron (ITRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.33, an 110.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Itron (ITRI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Itron today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 50.2% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.