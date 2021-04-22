Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Tractor Supply (TSCO), Marinemax (HZO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Marinemax (HZO) with bullish sentiments.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 78.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $187.00 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

