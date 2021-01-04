Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Tapestry (TPR), Tesla (TSLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tapestry (TPR) and Tesla (TSLA) with bullish sentiments.

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Lorraine Hutchinson from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capri Holdings, TJX Companies, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.53, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Tesla, with a price target of $780.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $727.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Vertiv Holdings, and Jabil Circuit.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $466.74, representing a -33.9% downside. In a report issued on December 21, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $788.00 price target.

